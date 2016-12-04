Gabby Metropol, Trey Shuler marry

Sara Gabrielle “Gabby” Metropol of Charleston and 1st Lt. Franklin Grady “Trey” Shuler III of Savannah, Georgia, were united in marriage Nov. 19 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Columbia. The Rev. Fathers Michael Platanis and Peter Telencio of Columbia officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Harry Metropol of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Lewis Gay of Orangeburg and the late Dr. and Mrs. Harry Metropol. After earning a bachelor’s degree in genetics from the Calhoun Honors College at Clemson University, she is now in her third year at the James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin G. Shuler Jr. of Columbia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Armand M. Opitz of North Myrtle Beach, the late Mr. Franklin G. Shuler of Santee, and Mrs. Earlyne Mattox Shuler of Atlanta. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy in 2013, and he is employed with the U.S. Army as an infantry officer, stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Ms. Phyllis Metropol of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Ms. Elizabeth Dukes of Dallas, Ms. Maria Tsekeris of Medford, Mass., and the bride’s cousins Ms. Elizabeth Haight of Seattle; Ms. Emily Haight of Washington, D.C.; Ms. Rebecca Gay of Columbia; and Mrs. Alexandra Ruggiero of Birmingham, Alabama.
Best man was 1st Lt. Brandon Morgan of Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Groomsmen were Dr. Philipp Boettcher of Philadelphia; 1st Lt. Zachary Cahalan of Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras; Mr. Michael Cameron Foster Jr. of Columbia; the bride’s brother, Mr. James Metropol of Columbia; 1st Lt. Eric Vandersteenhoven of El Paso, Texas; and 1st Lt. Kurt Yeager of Fort Drum, New York.
Koumbara was Mrs. Maria Brees of Charleston. Usher was 1st Lt. Shawn Brands of Mesa, Arizona.
A reception followed in the Carolina Ballroom at Columbia Marriott.
After their honeymoon in Hawaii and San Francisco, the couple will reside in Charleston and Savannah.
