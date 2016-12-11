Alison Anders, Jake Pelfrey to wed

Michael and Elizabeth Anders of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alison Anastasia Anders, to Jake Michael Pelfrey, son of Sharon Pelfrey of Seneca and Gary Pelfrey of McCormick.
The bride-elect, a resident of Irmo, is the granddaughter of Louise Anders of Columbia. A 2006 graduate of Irmo High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Clemson University in 2010 and a master’s degree in applied behavior analysis from Ball State University in 2014. She is a board-certified behavior analyst employed with the Babcock Center as the director of behavior supports.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Seneca, is the grandson of Ellene Pelfrey of Seneca. A 2004 graduate of Oconee Christian Academy, he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from The Citadel. He is employed with Anderson County Sheriff’s Office as a corporal and field training officer.
The couple plans a May wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: A blind date.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: When the groom returned from his deployment in Kuwait.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: In the rain after Sunday brunch.
