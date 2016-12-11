Meagan Sherwood, Daniel Bailey to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Carl O’Neal Sherwood of West Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Meagan Nicole Sherwood, to Daniel Blake Bailey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Samuel Bailey of Sandy Run.
The bride-elect, a resident of West Columbia, is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Odis L. Dickerson of West Columbia and the late Ms. Annie Frances Sherwood of Columbia. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and is employed as an operations analyst with Lexington Medical Center.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of West Columbia, is the grandson of the late Mr. Billy G. “Bill” Bailey of Cayce, the late Mrs. Alice Bradford Bailey of Cayce, the late Mr. Frank H. Smith of Elloree and Mrs. Laura Harris Smith of West Columbia. He graduated with honors in 2011 from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in teaching. He is employed with Airport High School as student activities director and assistant early college coordinator.
The couple plans a June wedding in Columbia.
