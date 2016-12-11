Nellie Jenkins, Lindsay Crawford marry

Nell Reed Bevin “Nellie” Jenkins and Baxter Lindsay Crawford IV, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Dec. 10 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Columbia. The Rev. Charles Davis officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. Melvin Elwood Jenkins and Mrs. Nell McDow Jenkins of Columbia, South Carolina. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Richmond and a master’s degree in human resources from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Trane Commercial Sales as a training manager.
The groom is the son of Mr. Baxter Lindsay Crawford III and Ms. Karen Aldridge Crawford, both of Columbia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and economics from Washington and Lee University and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina. He is employed with Crawford and von Keller as an attorney.
The bride was escorted by her father. Organist Doak Wolfe provided music.
Maid of honor was Lindsay Faye Lincoln of Quincy, Massachusetts. Bridesmaids were Melanie Waligura of Pittsburgh; Jennifer Hawkins of Richmond, Virginia; Sarah Florea of New York; Brooke Kilduff of Evanston, Illinois; Eleanor Fischer and Jacqueline Audet, both of Columbia; Anika Kempe of Charlottesville, Virginia; Anne Tyler Howell of Washington; and Gabriela Timoney of Philadelphia.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Marshall Wood, Patrick Rouse, Crighton Allen and Gregory Kurkis, all of Atlanta; Bryant Bradley of Houston; Martin Pritchard of Lexington, Kentucky; Carson Haddow of New Orleans; Melvin Jenkins of Muskegeon, Michigan; and Hank Scurry of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Readers were Richard Hahn and Gregory Morrison, both of New York. Ushers were Patrick Conley of Jacksonville, Florida; Nick Montgomery of Atlanta; Scott Willis of Nashville, Tennessee; and Grayson Hart of Manama, Bahrain.
Greeters were Adrian Keenan, Katherine Keenan, Hanah Joye and Legrand Joye, all of Columbia.
A reception followed at the Palmetto Club.
After their honeymoon in Petit St. Vincent, Grenadines, the couple will reside in Columbia.
