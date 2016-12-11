Valerie Kneece, Corbyn Harris marry

Valerie Marie Kneece and Corbyn Randol Harris, both of Charleston, were united in marriage Oct. 1 at Gold Bug Island in Charleston. Cat Potter, a friend of the couple, officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Rufus Harrison Kneece Jr. of North Augusta and Cathy Kemmerlin of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of Marie and the late Ted Oliver of Columbia and the late Rufus & Valerie Kneece of Aiken. She is employed with the Medical University of South Carolina as a registered nurse.
The groom is the son of Robin and Dennis Harris of Isle of Palms. He is the grandson of Dorothy and the late John Randol and Patricia and the late Robert Schmidt, all of Cincinnati. He is employed with Publix Pharmacy as a pharmacist.
The bride was escorted by her father.
Maid of honor was Summer Peace of Granbury, Texas. Bridesmaids were Christie Oxford of Walterboro and Susan Fertig of Gaithersburg, Maryland. was flower girl.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Shayne Harris. Groomsmen were Alex Dean of Palo Alto, California, and Brian Sonnick of Charleston.
A reception followed at Gold Bug Island.
After their honeymoon in Universal Studios and Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the couple will reside in Charleston.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in college in 2006 (College of Charleston) and were friends for many years. We were always dating other people. In 2014, we began dating after ending up at the Medical University of South Carolina (me for nursing school and him for pharmacy school). It was so easy to fall in love with your best friend!
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: Corby: I was called into work at the last minute on a day we were supposed to have off together. I came home to a candlelit dinner of homemade lasagna. Couldn’t have asked for a better woman in my life!
Val: I’m the queen of corny jokes and bad puns. One day I made a silly joke, and he laughed so hard he almost fell off his chair. I loved that feeling of making someone so happy. I wanted to spend the rest of my life doing just that!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Corby took us back to the College of Charleston’s campus to propose. The sprinklers came on in the middle of the proposal, so he got down on one knee in the middle of a puddle. He was determined!
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: My favorite part was the first look. He gasped when he saw me. We both cried a few happy tears. It was really happening!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: It was the first and only place we looked. It’s gorgeous! Right on the water, with a view of the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse. Rustic beach charm.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Our recessional song was “I Am the Doctor” by Murray Gold because we are huge “Doctor Who” fans!
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: A sixpence (something old), sparkly shoes (something new), earrings from my mother (borrowed), a family ring (something blue).
Comments