Abigail Thielke, Joseph Sherard marry

Miss Abigail Ashlynn Thielke of Augusta, Georgia, and Mr. Joseph Alexander Sherard of Abbeville were united in marriage on Saturday, December 10, 2016, at the First Baptist Church, Storey Chapel, in Augusta.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Frederick Lowell Thielke of Augusta. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Hugh Dunaway of Augusta and the late Mr. Dunaway and of the Rev. and Mrs. Alviah Lowell Thielke of Decatur, Georgia.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Donald Sherard Jr. of Abbeville. He is the grandson of Mrs. Joseph Herman Cartledge of Edgefield and the late Mr. Cartledge and of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Donald Sherard Sr. of Abbeville.
The bride was a 2010 graduate of Augusta Preparatory Day School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations with a minor in English in 2014 from the University of South Carolina in Columbia. She is employed with with Columbia Metropolitan Magazine as a public relations and editorial associate.
The groom was a member of the 2008 graduating class of Abbeville High School. In 2012, he graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance and entrepreneurship, and a minor in political science. He earned a Juris Doctor in 2016 from the Charleston School of Law. He is employed with Nelson Mullins Riley and Sarborough, LLP, as a discovery contractor.
The Rev. Dr. Clark Gregory DeLoach III of Roswell, Georgia, and the Rev. Alviah Lowell Thielke officiated at the 6 o’clock double-ring ceremony. A program of sacred and classical music was rendered by Edward Wayne Lord, organ; Fabio Henry Mann, brass; Carl Edwin Purdy, bagpipe; Ryan Kho, violin; Christine Crookall, cello; and the Davidson Fine Arts Chorale under the direction of Phillip Rogers Streetman.
The groom’s father and his brother, Thomas Donald Sherard III of Chapin, were best men. Groomsmen were William Thurmond Bishop Jr. of Greenville; Forrest Mahlon Edwards Jr. and Ross Sentel Marley, both of Mount Pleasant; the bride’s brothers-in-law John Stuart Groupe V of Aldie, Virginia, and John Philip Manton III of Augusta; Paul Edward Lawson II of Conway; and the groom’s brother-in-law, Donnie Ray Stone Jr. of Abbeville.
Given in marriage by her father, the bride’s sisters, Rebecca Thielke Manton of Augusta and Catherine Thielke Groupe of Aldie, were her matrons of honor. Bridesmaids were Anna O’Brien Aquinde of Charleston; Caroline Elizabeth Burgreen of Dallas; Alexandra Madison Cebry and Helen Chase Ford, both of Columbia; Margaret Amelia Harrover of Augusta; the groom’s sister-in-law, Haven McClinton Sherard of Chapin; and the groom’s sister, Susan Sherard Stone of Abbeville.
Junior bridesmaids were the groom’s cousins, Emily Ann McKie and Sara Elizabeth McKie, both of Edgefield. Serving as flower girls were the bride’s nieces, Eleanor Winslow Groupe of Aldie and Amelia Lowell Manton of Augusta; the groom’s nieces, Harper Anne Sherard of Chapin and Ella Reames Stone of Abbeville; and the groom’s cousin Elizabeth Anne Sprouse of Charleston. Honorary flower girl was the groom’s cousin Lydia Reames Crosby of Charleston.
Acting as ring bearers were the bride’s nephews, John Stuart Groupe VI and Charles Frederick Groupe, both of Aldie, and John Philip Manton IV of Augusta; and the groom’s cousin and godson Samuel Patrick Sprouse Jr. of Charleston.
Scripture readers were Jamie Edwards Johnson of Mount Pleasant and the bride’s cousin Catherine Margaret Williams of New York. Greeters were Kirstie Harmon Boone and Natalie Killman Meggs, both of Columbia, and the bride’s cousin Neely Kate Dunaway of Southlake, Texas.
After the ceremony, the bride’s parents welcomed guests to a seated dinner, followed by an evening of dancing, at the Augusta Country Club.
After a trip to San José del Cabo, Mexico, the couple will make their home in Columbia.
