Preston and Marla Coleman celebrate 50th anniversary

Preston Hiott Coleman and Marla Lea Metz Coleman of Chapin recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 16, 1966, at Greenlawn Baptist Church in Columbia.
Their children are Jason Wade (Amanda) Coleman and Kimberley Mae Noonan. Their grandchildren are Jordan Coleman-Ellenburg, Grace Coleman, Ella Coleman, Preslea Coleman, Jarret Noonan, Mia Noonan and Todd Noonan.
To celebrate the milestone, they spent three nights in San Juan, Puerto Rico, then took a seven-night Carribbean cruise on The Jewel of the Seas.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met on July 28, 1962, at the Garden City Beach Chapel. We were both on retreats with our churches. Preston was 16, and I had just turned 15. Our first date wasn't until Dec. 15, 1962.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Being with family as we celebrated our love.
Q: What do you wish you'd known your first year of marriage?
A: How to cook. Preston was great as I learned.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: The birth of our children, watching them grow and their weddings.
