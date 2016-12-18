Frederick and Helen Pohl celebrate 60th anniversary

Frederick Pohl and Helen Wilson Pohl of Irmo will soon celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 22, 1956, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Dayton, Ohio.
Their children are Kristen of South Carolina, Mary and husband John of Ohio, and Michele and husband Brian of California. Their daughter Erika died in 2014.
They have eight grandchildren – Kaitlin, Noah, Aislin, Alexandra, Maxwell, Emma, Nathaniel and Zachary – and one great-grandchild, Drucilla.
They will celebrate their anniversary with a “night on the town”.
They spent their honeymoon in Williamaburg, Va., and attended the Christmas Eve service at Bruton Parish in Colonial Williamsburg.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met in junior high and graduated from the same high school in 1953.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Finding the ring 30 minutes before the ceremony started. Our nephew had been playing on the bed and knocked it between the box spring and footboard.
Q: What do you wish you’d known your first year of marriage?
A: When we would be able to see each other again. I (Frederick) was awaiting orders to report to the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, and she was a senior at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. We were married during her Christmas break.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: We flew to Belgium and spent Thanksgiving in Brussels in 1998. We had Godiva chocolate, still warm from the kitchen, for Thanksgiving.
