Dan and Louise Sherrill celebrate 50th anniversary

Albert Daniel “Dan” Sherrill and Louise May Sherrill of West Columbia are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 18, 1966, in Great Falls.
Their daughter, Laura Howell, and her husband, Dean, reside in West Columbia.
Their three grandchildren are Kaleigh, Connor and Taylor Howell.
The Sherrills will celebrate their anniversary with their daughter and her family in Disney World.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: On a blind date.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: Honeymooning in Charleston.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Finding out we were pregnant with our daughter after 16 years of marriage.
