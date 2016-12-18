Lexington Cotillion presents seven debutantes at Holiday Ball

The Lexington Cotillion presented seven debutantes at the 2016 Holiday Ball held Saturday at the Embassy Suites-Greystone in Columbia. Members and their guests were greeted by Mr. Barry W. Clark, president, Mrs. Clark, the debutantes and their mothers.
Miss Olivia Melinda Avant is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Michael Avant. Her escorts were Mr. Richard Michael Avant Jr. and Mr. Owen Randolph Minter III.
Miss Anna Lehman Brooks is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Juel Brooks II and granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Pearce Wilkins and the late Mr. Wilkins. Her escorts were Mr. Wilkins Stanley Weiss and Mr. Grant Walton Alexander.
Miss Mattison Ward Caughman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Berkley Lamont Rish Jr. Her escorts were Mr. Truman Bonham Caughman and Mr. William Spencer Cary.
Miss Kelsi Rae Fringer is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Harold Fringer. Her escorts were Mr. Kolin Patrick Fringer and Mr. Alston Cole McMillan.
Miss Meredith Hoke Green is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Alan Green Jr. Her escorts were Mr. Samuel Railton Fanning and Mr. Harrison Robert Evans.
Miss Logan Lee Martin is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Leewood Martin. Her escorts were Mr. Jackson Drake Martin and Mr. Robert Edge Motley.
Miss Maddison Lane Rogers is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifton Hugh Rogers and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harmon Hugh Rogers. Her escorts were Mr. Andrew Justin Karp and Mr. Jacob Scott Holmgreen.
Three sons were recognized at the Ball. Mr. Samuel Railton Fanning is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Stanley Fanning. Mr. Robert Edge Motley is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Frederick Motley Jr. Mr. Wilkins Stanley Weiss is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Alan Weiss and grandson of Mrs. Robert Pearce Wilkins and the late Mr. Wilkins.
Following the presentation, members and guests enjoyed a seated dinner and an evening of dancing.
Comments