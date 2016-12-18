Miss Margaret Jane McNiel makes debut with The Cotillion Club of Bennettsville

Miss Margaret Jane McNiel of Bennettsville made her debut Dec. 10 at the Winter Dance of the Cotillion Club of Bennettsville at The Skye in Bennettsville.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Edward McNiel of Bennettsville. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William Light Kinney Jr. of Bennettsville. Paternal grandparents are Mrs. Robert Leland McNiel and the late Mr. McNiel of Dillon.
Miss McNiel is a sophomore at Clemson University, where she is a member of Pi Beta Phi fraternity and is majoring in parks, recreation, and tourism management, concentrating in travel and tourism, with a minor in communications. She is a 2015 graduate of Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School of Darlington.
Miss McNiel was presented by her father and escorted by Mr. John Crosland Beaty of Bennettsville. Master of ceremonies was Mr. Richard Lee Sheets.
Club officers are Mrs. Daniel Edward McNiel, president; Mrs. Richard Lee Sheets, secretary; and Mrs. Robert Newton Hinson, treasurer.
