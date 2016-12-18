The Winnsboro Cotillion presents debutantes

The Winnsboro Cotillion presented two debutantes and recognized two sons Saturday at the 62nd annual Winter Ball. At a reception prior to the ball, Mr. Russell Miller Brown, president, and Mrs. Brown; Mrs. Henry Augustus Harrison, president-elect, and Mr. Harrison; and the debutantes, their parents, and sponsors received members and guests.
The debutantes were presented by their fathers and then performed the traditional debutante figure with their escorts and marshals. Each debutante carried the Winnsboro Cotillion signature bouquet of pale pink roses, pink lisianthus, miniature orchids, freesia and greenery, clustered in an embossed silver holder. Following the debutante figure and grand march, members and guests of the cotillion enjoyed an evening of dining and dancing.
Miss Emily Shaw Brigman is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Everett Brigman Jr. and of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Alan Justice. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Everett Brigman Sr. of Winnsboro, the late Mr. Vadris Thigpen and the late Mrs. Mary Denton Thompson. Miss Brigman’s escort was Hunter Osborne Gibbons, and her marshal was Matthew Aaron Taylor.
Miss McKinsey Kathryn Smith is the daughter of Dr. Patricia Meeks Smith and Mr. David Thomas Smith. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Eben Haslett Jr. of Winnsboro and Dr. and Mrs. Lynn Holmes Smith of Murrells Inlet. Miss Smith’s escort was John Marcelo Pace and her marshal was John Estes Coleman.
Sons of Winnsboro Cotillion Members invited to attend their first ball were Mr. Richard Evan Johnson Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Evan Johnson Sr., and Mr. William McGill Renwick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Rabb Renwick.
