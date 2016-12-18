Christina Cheung, Jacob Smith marry

Christina Mei Cheung and Jacob Arick Smith, both of San Jose, California, were united in marriage Oct. 15 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Tyrell Alles officiated the 1 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Michael and Helen Cheung of Piedmont, California. A graduate of Smith College, she is employed as an attorney.
The groom is the son of Anthony and Mary Ann Smith of Columbia. He is the grandson of Stanley “Pete” and Carolyn Smith and Anna Sue Heidenreich, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana. A graduate of Clemson University, he is employed as an attorney.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Organist Mr. Alan Goebbert and cantor Kathy Imler provided music.
Maid of honor was Yvonne Liu of Englewood, New Jersey. Bridesmaids were Meredith L. Badler and Anna D. Badler, both of Denver; Meredith B. Duncan of New York; Daniela J. Plotkin of Boston; Constance B. Ng of San Francisco; and Rachel A. Koch of Hayward, California. Lainey E. Allison and Macey J. Allison, both of Huntertown, Indiana, were flower girls.
Best man was Samuel C. Hall of Salt Lake City, Utah. Groomsmen were Matthew J. Sellers II and John H. Ellis, both of Charleston; Gregory A. Williams of Baltimore; Allen P. Zargar of Hayward, California; and J. Francis Sharpe of Collinsville, Virginia.
A reception followed at 4:30 p.m. at Marian Hills Farm in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
After their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the couple will reside in San Jose.
They look forward to a lifetime of world travels; pet cats and dogs, perhaps even a horse; a child or two; and returning to Jacob’s hometown of Columbia to settle down.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Although they had each taken notice of the other in law school, Jacob and Christina were formally introduced to each other by their mutual friends, Allen and Rachel Zargar (both newlyweds themselves). They all went on a blind double date, and the rest is history!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Christina is an ardent Francophile. When she went on a business trip to Las Vegas in May 2015, Jacob tagged along with a secret plan. He proposed to Christina in front of the Eiffel Tower in front of Paris-Las Vegas. The couple plan to visit Paris, France, for their one-year anniversary.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The petting zoo during cocktail hour at the reception venue, Marian Hills Farm.
