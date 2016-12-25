2 Columbia residents presented at Iris Ball in Union

The Grand Ballroom of Summit Point was the setting for the annual Iris Ball, sponsored by Iris, Inc. Five young ladies and two young men were presented Dec. 10.
Miss Nowell Elizabeth Madison, daughter of Ms. Brenda Madison and Mr. Jimmy Madison of Columbia, is a freshman at Benedict College. She was presented by her father and sponsored by Mrs. Albert Pettis Whitney Sr. She was escorted by Mr. Jonathan Barr Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Barr Sr. of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Miss Jessica Naomi Suber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Suber of Columbia, is a sophomore at Columbia College. She was presented by her father and sponsored by her aunt, Mrs. James Franklin Foster. Mr. Darius Derell Jones, son of Mrs. Geraldine Jones and Mr. Richard Jones of Columbia, was her escort for the evening.
Guests were greeted by the Ladies of Iris as they entered the foyer of Summit Point, which was decorated beautifully for the holiday with a magnificent tree, boughs of greenery and lighted snow villages. The grand ballroom was filled with sculptured topiary draped with tiny sparkling lights and holly. The focal points were the breathtaking Fraser firs, decorated with copper, gold and ruby accents.
The 2016 Iris activities included a parent brunch and orientation, Mrs. Albert Pettis Whitney Sr. chair; the Iris Pageant, Mrs. George Russell Jeter, chair; annual scholarship golf tournament, Mrs. Douglas Cleveland Brackett, chair; cultural outings, Mrs. James Franklin Foster, chair; ball and waltz rehearsals, Mrs. Clifford Thomas, chair; and presentation, Mrs. Charles Michael Foster, chair.
Comments