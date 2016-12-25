Wayne and Kay Johnston celebrate 50th anniversary

Wayne and Kay Johnston of West Columbia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Hawaii. They stayed at the military resort where they had vacationed almost 50 years ago when Wayne was on leave from the Vietnam War.
Wayne and Kay, whose maiden name was Player, are from small towns in North Carolina and South Carolina, but they met in New York City. They were married on Dec. 18, 1966, and for many years lived the life of a military family. They lived overseas and across the country, adding to their family with two daughters and a son.
Wayne retired from the military after 20 years of service and then retired again after a second career in loss prevention for major companies.
Kay has been a real estate agent for more than 27 years and until recently was the primary caretaker of her 95-year-old mother.
For both, though, their favorite activity is spending time with their grandchildren. They have two granddaughters and three grandsons, with a fourth grandson due in May.
Their children and grandchildren thank them for being role models of working hard, doing the right thing, being generous friends, and most importantly, being a loving couple and family.
