Dick and Barbara Schneider celebrate 70th anniversary

Dick and Barbara Schneider of White Rock will soon celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 28, 1946, in Akron, Ohio.
They have one child, Karl Schneider; one grandchild, Thomas Schneider; and one great-grandchild, Karlyn Schneider.
A cake and coffee drop-in will honor the couple on Dec. 28.
The couple met in high school prior to World War II. Barbara is a former American Airline stewardess and later taught school in Akron and Columbia. Dick served in Europe as a tail gunner on B-17 bombers during World War II and retired from General Motors after 34 years of service.
Both are graduates of the University of Akron. They have lived in South Carolina since 1968.
