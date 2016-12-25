Orangeburg Assembly presents 4 debutantes

The Orangeburg Assembly held its 56th annual Debutante Ball on Dec. 19 at the Orangeburg Country Club. Prior to the ball, a reception was held in the ballroom. Members and guests were greeted at the door by Mrs. Michael Legare Delaney, first vice president, and Mr. Delaney; then by Mrs. Harris Benjamin Davis Jr., president, and Mr. Davis; the debutantes, their mothers and their sponsors. After the presentation and the figure, the debutantes and sons were honored with a formal dinner and dance.
Two daughters of Assembly members were presented:
Logan Elizabeth Miller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Paul Miller, was escorted by James Joseph Union IV.
Julia Taylor Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Taylor Smith, was escorted by Cameron Evans Thompson.
Also presented were Kathryn Olivia Summers Cherup, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Keener Summers, Jr., escorted by Logan Zachariah Blankenbeckler; and Margaret Rebecca Robertson, sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. James Mitchell Guthrie III, escorted by Cole Michael Campbell.
The son of an assembly member attending his first ball was Cameron Evans Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Page Thompson, Jr., escorting Miss Julia Taylor Smith.
Board members planning the 2016 Assembly Ball were Mrs. Harris Benjamin Davis Jr., president; Mrs. Michael Legare Delaney, first vice president; Mrs. Danny Allen Johnson, second vice president; Mrs. Tilden Frederick Riley, secretary; Mrs. Chester Manning Kearse Jr., treasurer; Mrs. John Stafford Bryant, immediate past president; Mrs. Warren Ramsey Albergotti, hospitality; Mrs. Philip Carn Smith, decorations; Mrs. Robert Gerald Myers, telephone; Mrs. Robert Lee Richardson, invitations; Mrs. Samuel Lee Lambrecht, publicity; and Mrs. Edward Regis Gladd, floor.
