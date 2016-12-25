Tarantella Debutante Club presents 2

The 69th annual Tarantella Ball was held Dec. 23 at the Florence Country Club. The festivities began with a reception at 7 p.m. Members and guests were greeted by the immediate past president, Mrs. Jason Wayne Hyman and Mr. Hyman, and the current president, Mrs. Walker Heinitsh Willcox and Mr. Willcox. Other Tarantella officers include Mrs. Brent Clay Cates, vice president; Mrs. Joseph David Moss, secretary; and Mrs. Frank Barnwell Lee Jr., treasurer.
Debutante chair for the ball was Miss Margaret Elise Baker, and assistant debutante chair was Miss Sarah Elizabeth Travis. Other members of the ball committee were Mrs. Woodrow Ervin Swink, Mrs. Matthew Grey Raines, Mrs. Harry Simmons Cantey and Mrs. James Franklin Lyles Jr.
At the sounding of the trumpet fanfare, all took their places for the presentation of the debutantes. The Master of the Ceremonies was the Honorable Arthur Eugene Morehead III. Two guest debutantes were presented.
Miss Anna Janes Collins is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Todd Collins of Greenville. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Ernest Louis Rodrique and the late Mrs. Johnny Lewis Rodrique of Florence and Mrs. Jack Ervin Collins and the late Mr. Jack Ervin Collins of Greenville. Miss Collins, a freshman at the University of South Carolina, was presented by Dr. David Alan Kahn and escorted by Mr. Reamer Benjamin King III of Florence. She was sponsored by Mrs. David Alan Kahn.
Miss Moseley Reed Palms is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Cannon Palms of Greenville. She is the granddaughter of the Honorable and Mrs. Ervin Skipworth Swearingen of Florence and Dr. and Mrs. John Michael Palms of Isle of Palms. Miss Palms, a freshman at Furman University, was presented by her grandfather, the Honorable Ervin Skipworth Swearingen and escorted by Mr. Mason Witherspoon Gilpin of Greenville. She was sponsored by her grandmother, Mrs. Ervin Skipworth Swearingen.
One son was introduced at the ball.
Mr. James Williamson Barnes is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Jackson Barnes of Sumter. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Arthur Segars of Sumter and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Paul Barnes of Florence. Mr. Barnes is a sophomore at Clemson University.
After the formal presentation and the debutante figure, members and guests enjoyed a seated dinner and danced to the music of Second Nature.
