Kelsey Stillinger, Ian Brockington to wed

Kimberly Dawn and Michael Ray Stillinger of Lexington are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelsey Grace Stillinger, to Steven Ian Brockington, son of Kenneth Michael and Christi Parker Brockington of Gaston.
The bride-elect, a resident of Lexington, is the granddaughter of Colie Lynwood and Ann Bane Hughes of Lexington and Charles Phillip and Dorthy Jean Stillinger of West Columbia. She is a graduate of Midlands Middle College.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Gaston, is the grandson of Kenneth Franklin Brockington and Catherine N. Blume, both of West Columbia; Susan Williams and Adham Hijazi of Lexington; Patrice A. and Mike Francis of Auburn, Washington; and Steve C. and Lydia Parker of Cherokee, North Carolina. He is a graduate of Midlands Technical College.
The couple plans a March wedding in West Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: High school.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: At first sight.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Being very traditional, he obtained permission from parents first. Everyone knew before I did, and he proposed on Valentine’s Day 2016.
