Casey Clark, Lenard Sparrow Jr. marry

Casey Lee Clark and Lenard Hoyt Sparrow Jr., both of Columbia, were united in marriage Dec. 17, 2016, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Cynthia Taylor officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Pamela Paradowski Clark and Wesley Daniel Clark, both of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Gene and Bessie Clark of Columbia and Raymond and Lois Paradowski of Salisbury, North Carolina. A graduate of A.C. Flora High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Columbia College and is pursuing a nursing degree at Midlands Technical College. She is employed with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Midlands Real Estate as an assistant.
The groom is the son of Lenard and Penny Sparrow. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Linwood W. Baird and the late Mr. and Mrs. Hoyt Sparrow. A graduate of Cardinal Newman High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina. He is employed with the South Carolina House of Representatives.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Organist Donald Cockerel and bagpiper Glen Adams provided music.
Maid of honor was Jeani Rae Clark of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Kaylee Catherine Amick of Columbia; Katherine Nichol Hudgens of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Christine Marie Frankenfield of Salisbury, North Carolina.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Lenard Mark Sparrow of Asheboro, North Carolina; and Jeremy Clark Amick and Jason Wayne Rease, both of Columbia.
A reception followed at Rockbridge Club.
After their honeymoon in New York City, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: We were just so glad it was here! Len and I have both worked so hard this past year planning the wedding and getting through school. The last few weeks before the wedding consisted of Len staying up all night writing papers, me writing care plans for patients late into the night, and attempting to wedding-plan all at the same time. We are overjoyed to have a short break and get to celebrate our wedding and the Christmas season with our family and friends! We are also pretty excited about experiencing New York City at Christmas!
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: At our ceremony, we had both an organist and bagpiper. Donald Cockerel has been the organist at Asbury for as long as I can remember and plays absolutely beautifully. Glen Adams, who played the bagpipes, is a close family friend. Both Donald and Glen are incredibly talented musicians, and the combination of the two of them playing together is breathtaking.
