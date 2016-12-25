Sandy Gill, David Roland marry

Sandy Amick Gill and David H. Roland, both of Lexington, were united in marriage Dec. 17, 2016, at Flourish Church in West Columbia. The Rev. Jim Huthmaker officiated the 2 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Gerald C. Amick and Mildred P. Amick of West Columbia. She holds associate degrees in business and criminal justice and is employed with Lexington Medical Center as an executive assistant in marketing.
The groom is the son of Harold Roland and Margaret Roland. He is the grandson of Anna Ree Roland. A graduate of Lexington High School, he owns Heaven Sent Home Improvement.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Guitarist and vocalist Andrew Craft and vocalist Kayla Lanier provided music.
Maids of honor were Jessica Gill and Jordyn Gill, both of Lexington.
Best men were Justin Roland, Jonathan Roland and Jacob Roland, all Lexington.
A reception followed at Dupre’s at the Market in West Columbia.
After their honeymoon in Isle of Palms, the couple will reside in Lexington.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met through ChristianMingle.com. I was getting ready to take my information off of the website, when a message popped up from him. I had not responded to others, but a little tug from God told me to respond. His picture wasn’t on the site. It had not been approved yet. Once we started communicating, it just seemed natural.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: I knew that David was the one for me on our third date. That was the first time that he kissed me.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: David proposed to me at the location of our first date. David had all five of our children involved in the proposal. We drove to Applebee’s in Lexington for dinner and the kids started coming across the parking lot, one at a time, until they all met up with us. I was talking to my daughter, and when I turned around, he was on one knee with a ring in hand. And I said yes.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: I love that our children are involved. I have two daughters – Jessica and Jordyn Gill – who will be my maids of honor, and he has three sons – Justin, Jonathan and Jacob Roland – who will be his best men.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: The venue was easy. It’s our church, Flourish Church in West Columbia.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: We love the song, “When God Made You” by Newsong and Natalie Grant. God truly had a hand in bringing us together. We also played “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran. We love to dance to this song in the kitchen while cooking dinner together.
