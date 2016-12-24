Martha Hudgins, Daniel Froelich marry

Martha Jennie Hudgins of Clemson and Daniel Alexander Froelich of Simpsonville were united in marriage Dec. 17, 2016, at Northeast Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. George D. Crow III officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Keith Hudgins of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Lester Hudgins of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Smith Hardin Camp of Greenwood. She holds a bachelor’s degree in plant and environmental sciences with a minor in plant pathology, and she is employed as a research assistant at Clemson University, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in plant and environmental sciences.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Edward George Froelich of Elgin. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Anthony Retcho and Mrs. William George Froelich and the late Mr. Froelich. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing with a minor in Spanish, and he is employed with Edward Jones Investments as a financial adviser.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Organist and pianist Dr. Robert Edward Jones and soloist Mrs. Kerri Grimsley Roberts provided music.
Maid of honor was Mallory Grace Mullen of Elgin. Bridesmaids were Lucy Elizabeth Counts and Sarah Catherine Anne Steedman, both of Columbia; Kaitlyn Marie Froelich of Elgin; Victoria Anne Rizer of Lodge; and Anna Carolyn Sharp of Rock Hill.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Matthew Edward Froelich of Vernon, Connecticut. Groomsmen were Tyler Joseph Froelich of Elgin; Thomas Keith Hudgins of Clemson; Joseph Nathaniel Johns of Whitmore Lake, Michigan; Joseph Jacob Podolski of Los Angeles; and Bradley Frank Thomas of Greenville.
Guest book attendant was Elizabeth Ann McCune of Greenwood. Program attendants were Campbell David Sharp, Henry James Sharp and Madison Drummond Sharp, all of Rock Hill.
A reception followed at 1208 Washington Place.
After their honeymoon in San Francisco and Napa Valley, California, the couple will reside in Clemson.
