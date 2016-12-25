Sarah Woodring and Michael Sudol marry

Sarah Kathleen Woodring and Michael David Sudol, both of Rock Hill, were united in marriage Dec. 10, 2016 at Darlington Presbyterian Church in Darlington. The Revs. Michael John Arant and Terrence Kevin Cauley officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Alvin Woodring of Darlington. She is the granddaughter of Alvin James Woodring of Florence, the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wesley Miles Sr. of Darlington and the late Mrs. Alvin James Woodring of Florence. A 2007 graduate of Darlington High School, Sarah received her bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science with a concentration in youth issues from Winthrop University in December 2011. She received her Master of Education in clinical counseling from Winthrop University in May 2015. She is employed as a school-based and outpatient Therapist with Turning Point Family Services in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Michael Sudol of Berwick, Pennsylvania. He is the grandson of the late Mr. Benton Elmer Culver Sr. of Berwick, Pennsylvania, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Sudol of Mocanaqua, Pennsylvania. A 2000 graduate of Berwick Area High School, he earned an associate degree in golf complex operations and management from Golf Academy of America in 2008. He is employed as a regional supervisor with Carolina Pool Management in Charlotte.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. She wore a slim A-line dress featuring a beaded lace Queen Anne neckline, draped bodice and a keyhole back. Sarah wore the same veil her mother wore 31 years ago. She also wore a pearl bracelet made from pearls belonging to her maternal grandmother and pearl earrings belonging to her paternal grandmother.
Music was provided by Christopher Martin Woods, violin; Kathy Kirby Shuler, guitar; Mathew Rodney Ward, organ; Pearl Ann Miles, piano and music director; Judy McCall Dennis, handbells; Patrick Jayroe Johnson, bagpipes; Carolyn Campbell Johnson, drums; Nathan Culp, percussion; Ian Mahaffey, percussion; Kenton Lionel Simon, percussion; and Charles Wesley Miles, Jr., soloist.
The matron of honor was Elizabeth Cannon Hagood, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Michelle Nicole Carraro, sister of the groom, and Lisa Marie Citro, Laurel Ann Dennis, Heather Rose Martin, and Jennifer Leigh Rainbolt, all friends of the bride.
David Michael Sudol, father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were Justin Garrett Carraro, brother-in-law of the groom; Charles Wesley Miles Jr., uncle of the bride; Jeremy Steven Nasekos, friend of the groom; and Stephen Miles Woodring, brother of the bride. Ushers were Jacob Stone Beasley and Jarrett Scott Beasley, cousins of the bride.
Gianna Morgan Carraro, niece of the groom, was flower girl, and Jax Glen Carraro, nephew of the groom, served as ring bearer. John Edward Dennis served as crucifer. Jordan Elizabeth Beasley, cousin of the bride, and Mary Katherine Strother, friend of the bride, were program attendants. Scripture reader was Kendre’ Thomas Williamson.
The reception followed at Melton Farms in Darlington. After a honeymoon to the Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Rock Hill.
Comments