Temp and Chloe Templeton celebrate 60th anniversary

Franklin Truett “Temp” and Eva Ruth “Chloe” Templeton of West Columbia are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 25, 1956, in Olanta.
Their children are daughter Robin and her late husband, David, of Cayce; son Craig of West Columbia; and son Paul and his wife, Natalia, of Lexington.
Their six grandchildren are Denise, David, Brandon, Courtney, Victoria and Tonya, and their three great-grandchildren are Ethan, Zaida and Aubrey.
They will celebrate their anniversary with their family
They are an inspiration to their family and to those who are lucky to know them.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Both worked at the South Carolina State Hospital, one as a nursing student, the other as an orderly.
Comments