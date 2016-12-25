Lenore Wilson, Charles Cusick to wed

Dr. and Mrs. Clifton Mize Wilson of Florence are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Lenore Mize Wilson, to Mr. Charles Phillip Cusick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip David Cusick of Pawleys Island.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Morris Altman and the late Col. Robert Morris Altman of Columbia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Neille Alford Wilson of Darlington.
She is a graduate of West Florence High School and the Georgia Institute of Technology. She received a bachelor’s degree in industrial design and currently works as the director of client and employee engagement for Atlantic Trust in Atlanta.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Cusick of Pawleys Island and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Hines Truluck of Walterboro. He is a graduate of Waccamaw High School and Columbia College. He received a bachelor’s degree in communication and currently works as a territory manager for U.S. Foods in Atlanta.
The couple plans a May wedding in Charleston.
Comments