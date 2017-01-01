15 debutantes presented at Columbia Cotillion Club’s Winter Ball

The Columbia Cotillion Club, a gentleman’s dance club founded in 1890, held its Winter Ball on Dec. 27, 2016 at the Columbia Marriott. Thirteen daughters and two granddaughters of members were presented. A reception and receiving line were followed by the debutante presentation and figure. Mrs. John Cantey Heath Jr. directed the figure, which was followed by dinner and dancing.
Daughters presented were Miss Elizabeth Haynsworth Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Walter Taylor, Jr., granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Walter Taylor, great-granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Julius Heyward Taylor, and great-great-granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Benjamin Walter Taylor, escorted by Mr. Forrest Anderson Hemphill; Miss Susanna Tennent McElveen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Raymond McElveen III, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Raymond McElveen Jr., escorted by Mr. Frederic Supphakant Powers; Miss Catherine Averyt Saunders, daughter of Dr. Donald Eugene Saunders III and Mrs. Catherine Dewitt Poston, granddaughter of the late Dr. Donald Eugene Saunders Jr. and Mrs. Saunders, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Donald Eugene Saunders, escorted by Mr. William Porcher DuBose IV; Miss Lucille Jane Wardlaw, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Field Wardlaw, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Lee Wardlaw Jr., escorted by Mr. Stephen Carrington Mitchell Jr.; Miss Frances Louise Sadler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Marion Sadler, granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Marion Sadler, escorted by Mr. John Marion Sadler Jr.; Miss Bailey Catherine DeLoache, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Elliott DeLoache III and the late Mrs. Deloache, granddaughter of Mr. William Elliott DeLoache Jr., escorted by Mr. Lassiter James Tollison; Miss Caroline Salley Matthews, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Allen Matthews, granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Christopher FitzSimons III, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Christopher FitzSimons Jr., escorted by Mr. John Page Seibels III; Miss Isabelle Meredith Mikell, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Jenkins Mikell III, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Jenkins Mikell Jr., great-granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Isaac Jenkins Mikell, escorted by Mr. Forrest Craig Wilkerson III; Miss Elizabeth Brooks Babson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Allen Babson, and granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Cantey Haile Jr., escorted by Mr. John Allen Babson Jr.; Miss Joyce Peyton Sasnett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Maxwell Sasnett IV, granddaughter of Dr. Richard Maxwell Sasnett III, and the late Mrs. Sasnett, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Maxwell Sasnett Jr., escorted by Mr. James Robert Fairey; Miss Margaret Grace Mullins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Wade Mullins III, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Wade Mullins, Jr., great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Wade Mullins, escorted by Mr. Robert Pierce Summers; Miss Margaret Anne Tighe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Hagood Tighe, granddaughter of the late Mr. Robert Sims Brown and Mrs. Brown, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Clanton Brown, escorted by Mr. James Judson Godbold Jr.; Miss Virginia Hopkins Walker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Graham Walker, granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Darrell Hopkins Jr., escorted by Mr. Lawrence Marion Gressette IV.
Granddaughters presented were Miss Christiana Boston Olbrych, granddaughter of the late Mr. Andrew Crawford Clarkson Jr. and Mrs. Clarkson, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Crawford Clarkson Sr., escorted by Mr. James Hagood Hemphill; and Miss Claudia Clarke Trotter, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Chandler McNair, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Laffitte Clarke, escorted by Mr. Chandler McNair Coleman.
Guest debutantes were Miss Margaret Banes Borden, escorted by Mr. Hugh Chapman Boyd; Miss Amelia Persons Culbreath, escorted by Mr. Joseph Jordan Cox Jr.; Miss Sydney Elizabeth Ellen, escorted by Mr. William Sellars Detwiler; Miss Katherine Cureton Evans, escorted by Mr. James Cleatus Owens III; Miss Marjorie Anne Foster, escorted by Mr. Hunter Wright McLellan; Miss Rebecca Blanding Harbison, escorted by Mr. Rexford Patrick Kneece Jr.; Miss Landon Everett Hardy, escorted by Mr. John Carlos Cochran Suber Jr.; Miss Mary Louise Jones, escorted by Mr. James Dendy Propst; Miss Caroline Quillen Kennedy, escorted by Mr. Harrison Edward Kennedy; Miss Kennedy Clark Lambe, escorted by Mr. John Hampton Hudgens IV; Miss Katherine Pleasants Long, escorted by Mr. Sanders Dunklin Sullivan; Miss Katherine Quinn Newman, escorted by Mr. Lewis Bailey Gilpin Jr.; Miss Maryann Gardiner Riley, escorted by Mr. William Keller Kissam Jr.; and Miss Harriet Lowndes Rodgers, escorted by Mr. Hunter Lee Griffin Jr.
Seated at the head table were Mr. Michael McNulty Beal, president, and Mrs. Beal; Mr. William Porter Price, president of The Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Price; Mr. Isaac Jenkins Mikell III, vice president, and Mrs. Mikell; Mr. Raymond Emery Clark, secretary-treasurer, and Mrs. Clark; and Mr. Shannon Nelson Weston Jr., past president and debutante announcer, and Mrs. Weston.
Also seated at the head table were executive committee members Mr. William Austin Bunch and Mrs. Bunch; Mr. John Hagood Tighe and Mrs. Tighe; Mr. Weston Adams and Mrs. Adams, and Mr. Thomas Lowndes Pope and Mrs. Pope.
Comments