Gene and Mary Kepner celebrate 60th anniversary

Gene L. and Mary E. Kepner of Columbia recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 31, 1956, at Fort Holabird in Baltimore.
They have a two children, a daughter, Marsha K. Cobb, and a son, Terry A. Kepner. They have one grandchild, Melissa J. Goodson.
Gene is retired after 22 years of service in the Army and 22 years as a compliance officer with OSHA. He is a lifetime member of the Dentsville Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rites, the VFW, the American Legion and the Disabled Veterans. He is a charter member of the Jamil Shrine Temple.
Mary is retired with 30 years of service as the credit manager for JB White’s and Belk Department Store at Richland Mall.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: They were both at a Dance Club AARO in Elkins, West Virginia. She was with her friends, and he was was with his military buddies. He asked her to dance, and the rest is history.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: They celebrated their wedding and New Year’s Eve by dancing the night away.
Q: Tell us about a favorite moment in your marriage.
A: Gene was a military man, so buying their first home and putting down roots in Columbia.
