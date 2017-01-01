35 debutantes presented at Delta Assembly

The Columbia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. sponsored its biennial Cotillion on Dec. 21 at the Township Auditorium.
Thirty-five young ladies of character, scholarship, and service were presented during the 2016 Delta Assembly. This event culminated a series of cultural, educational, public service, and social activities. The Columbia Alumnae Chapter has presented the Delta Assembly since 1961, when 23 debutantes made their official bows to society.
The success of the Delta Assembly is largely attributable to the unwavering support of the young ladies, their families, the community, and members of the sorority. The Cotillion supports the public service initiatives of the chapter. Chartered in 1940, the Columbia (SC) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. continues to uplift the social, economic, educational, and political life of the community.
The president of the chapter is Ms. Brenda B. Branic. The Delta Assembly general chairperson was Mrs. Jessie C. Byrd and the co-chairperson was Mrs. Tarcia N. Flemming.
The presenter for the evening was Mrs. Cynthia Hardy, radio and television host.
The entertainment for the evening was provided by Mrs. Jennifer Davis, mezzo-soprano, and Resonance.
The welcome to society was given by 1961 Post Debutantes Mrs. LaVerne Schumpert Bassard and Mrs. Margaret Wilson Tipton.
The 2016 Delta Assembly participants were:
Taylor Rhyan Bailey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory T. Bailey, Sr., escorted by Tyrese Byrd; Mya Michelle Bligen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Bligen, escorted by Lawton Dupont; Tanée Gloria Makamaé makanalani Boyd, daughter of Mr. Ma Rion Boyd II and Ms. Elizabeth Joseph, escorted by Matthew Brennan McQuilla; Alexandrea James Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Brown, escorted by Zachery James Felder; Loren Elise Brown, daughter of Colonel Kelvin and Dr. Carolyn Brown, escorted by Isaiah Davis; Azada Kiara Cook, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Rutherford, escorted by Amir Cromer; Carlisle Carrington Cooper, daughter of Drs. Noble and Traci Cooper, escorted by Noble Percival Cooper III; Sydney AnnMarie Dixon, daughter of Dr. Carlotta Redish and Mr. Alpha Dixon Jr., escorted by Orrie Delano Jefferies; Jaelyn Kennedy Ellis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tyrone Ellis, escorted by Timothy Isaiah McDowell Jr.; Annastacia Ikeya Williams Hammond, daughter of Mr. Ike Hammond Jr. and Ms. Stacie Williams, escorted by JaColby Ethan Smith; Satchel Elaine Howard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ladie Howard, escorted by Jared Alexander Washington; Karrington J’wonice Irby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Irby, escorted by Anthony Michael Irby; Ebone’ Maria Ivory, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Estes Ivory, escorted by Josef Ivory; Morgan Zaire Jackson, daughter of Ms. Trinita Floyd, escorted by Rodney L. Gunn Jr.; Caitlin Mary Anissa Johnson, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Murray Smith, escorted by Zaki Dashawn Davis; Destiny Shauntell Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carnell Johnson Jr., escorted by Semaj Counts; Pilarr Madison Lane, granddaughter of Mr. Charles B. Gary and Ms. Darlene B. Gary, escorted by Rufus Mitchell IV; Jaymie Alexandria Lindo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darren Lindo, escorted by Darren Alexander Lindo Jr.; Vinez Andia Lyde, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Lyde, escorted by Gregory Voelkel; Imani Chelisse Mauzon, daughter of Ms. Lisa Williams, escorted by Michael Johnson; Nidiyah Malkia Elisa McDuffie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert McDuffie, escorted by Karim McClain; Alexxis Nichole Mitchell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Catoe, escorted by Toddson Kevin Catoe; Ashley Charise Mitchell, daughter of Mr. Floyd E. Mitchell, escorted by Kendall Davis; Madison Michelle Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Duane Murphy, escorted by Kedron O. Spivey; DaVette Latrice Peoples, daughter of Ms. Teresa Wright, escorted by Tre’Quan Rice; Jazmine Elizabeth Prince, daughter of Ms. Lois Michell Prince, escorted by Michael Prince Claxton; De’Naria Rose Shell, daughter of Ms. Regina T. Shell, escorted by Javari Tyrese Avery; Summer Grace Simuel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Simuel Jr., escorted by James C. Simuel III; Lauren Alyse Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwayne J. Smith, escorted by Malcolm Brown; Eris Courtlyn Taylor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Taylor, escorted by Denzel Dawkins; Zindzi Samantha-Machelle Thompson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Thompson, escorted by Isaiah Abraham Thompson; Mayah Danielle Tyler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Tyler, escorted by Michael D. Jones; Morghan Danielle Tyler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Tyler, escorted by D’Markis Neal-Taylor; Bria Shauntavia Vinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Vinson, escorted by Deandre Palmer; Torian Antoinette Ward, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. De’ Angelo Ward, escorted by De’Angelo Antonio Ward II.
