Meredith Ritchie, Zachary Kesler to wed

Dana and Alanna Ritchie of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Meredith Lee Ritchie, to Zachary John Kesler, son of Gene and Kitty Kesler of Supply, North Carolina.
The bride-elect, a resident of Washington, D.C., is the granddaughter of Norma Ritchie of Columbia. A graduate of the Hammond School and the College of Charleston Honors College, she works in media relations for the United Food and Commercial Workers.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Washington, D.C., is the grandson of Mildred Kesler of Lewes, Delaware. A graduate of the University of Florida, he is employed with Biotechnology Innovation Organization as an operations manager.
The couple plans a March wedding in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: At a mutual friend’s party.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: May 2015, at home with our dog, Teddy, wearing a bow tie.
Comments