Harriette Best, Andrew Howard marry

Harriette Cleveland Best and Andrew Gray Howard, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Dec. 31 at Forest Lake Club in Columbia. The Rev. David Lauten officiated the 7:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Rikard Best. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Walter Milton Best and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Alexander Jones. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she is employed with Best Design.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Jennings Yates Howard and the late Mr. Carl Francis Howard. He is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Carl Furman Howard and the late Mr. and Mrs. Mason Farquhar Howard. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he is the owner of Long Branch Farm.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Johnson Bagpipes provided music.
Maid of honor was Kathryn Taylor Knier of Charlotte, North Carolina. Bridesmaids were Rebecca O’Neal Best, Mary Louise Jones, Joslyn Ervin Otis, Lynsey Ferguson Jordan, Meredith Lanier Honeycutt, Rebecca Jones Givens, Ann Sheldon Paschal, Anna Flowers Price, Rhoda Jane Bowers and Emily Brooks Howard, all of Columbia; Sallie Scott Johnson of Charleston; Abigail Radford Knier and Kathryn Ross Kirby, both of Charlotte; Katherine Britt Peeler of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Rebecca Lybrand Alpert of Columbia, Missouri. Mitchell Rose Otis of Columbia was flower girl.
Best men were the groom’s father, in memory, and Arthur Rikard Best Jr. Groomsmen were James Lawrence Best Jr., Charles Dwight Cathcart, Thomas Duncan Coggins, Shealy Eugene McCoy III, Benjamin Gordon Mote, William Gordon Mote, Justin Christopher Pearce, Gregory Scott Rhame, Brooks Fenton Rhame, Robert Clark Munn, Danner Owens Walker, Aaron Anthony Vitali and Brooks Allen Brewer, all of Columbia; and Edmund Rhett Heyward Hardy and Edward Cunningham Boggs, both of Charleston.
Frances Brunson Kneece and Laura Margaret Lybrand were program attendants.
A reception followed at Forest Lake Club.
After their honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will reside in Columbia.
