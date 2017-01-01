Brooks Burdette, Candler Mathews III marry

Brooks Christine Burdette and Candler Grady Mathews III, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Dec. 10 at the Beaufort Inn in Beaufort. The Rev. Josh Squires officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Allen Ray of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Nate Rhodes and the late Mrs. Winona Rhodes of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Ezzell of Irmo. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with the S.C. Public Charter School District as an elementary school teacher.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Candler Grady Mathews Jr. of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Candler Grady Mathews of Saluda and the late Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Raymond Avin of Sumter. He earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from the University of South Carolina, and he is pursuing a Doctor of Medicine at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Soloists Mrs. Amanda Tyner and Mrs. Callie Herlong and guitarist Mr. Grant Burdette provided music.
Maid of honor was Hunter Burdette of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Candace Mathews, Shannon Wells, Nicole Bulding and Taylor Yellman, all of Columbia; Clara Kinnison of Durham, North Carolina; Mary Kate Korpita of Dallas; Shelby Tilley of Atlanta; Dana Hurtik of Washington, D.C. Emma Katherine Tyner of Timmonsville and Molly Anne Burdette of Atlanta were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Spencer Brabham of Sumter; Tanner James of Atlanta; Chad Bowman of Dallas; Matthew VanDyne of Charlotte, North Carolina; Zachery Sherrill of Greenville; Trent Pannell of Charleston; and Wesley Newsome and Grant Burdette, both of Columbia. Jackson Connor of Florence and William Burdette of Atlanta were ring bearers.
A reception followed at the Beaufort Inn.
After their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We were introduced by mutual friends while students at the University of South Carolina. Our first date was to a Gamecock football game.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: After we went out on our first date, we each told our roommates that we had found “the one.”
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We went on a trip to New York. Candler insisted that we walk to a restaurant passing by the Crystal Bridge in Central Park. He surprised me by dropping to his knee and presented a beautiful diamond engagement ring with a speech asking me to marry him. A photographer took pictures and people in the park clapped and cheered when I said yes.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: During the wedding, the exchanging of our personal vows was the most important moment. At the reception, the awesome band and the sparkler send-off in a classic Rolls Royce were the highlights.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: We love the Old South charm of Beaufort and the coastal feel. The rehearsal party was on the water at the Lucy Creek Dock House on Lady’s Island and the wedding was in the beautiful Tabby Garden at the Beaufort Inn.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: The solo “Holy Spirit” performed by Mrs. Amanda Tyner set the tone for the worship service we had chosen instead of the traditional wedding service. The bride entered to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis, performed by her brother Mr. Grant Burdette on the guitar. The closing solo “Good Good Father” performed by Mrs. Callie Herlong was a time of prayer and thanksgiving as our first act as a married couple.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: The bride wore a Mathews family heirloom diamond engagement ring, a sixpence for her shoe provided by the groom’s grandmother and blue suede heels under her wedding gown. The groom’s wedding band is the wedding band that belonged to his grandfather Avin. The bridal gown is by Stella York and features illusion lace detailing on the bodice, back and sleeves with a skirt of French tulle over satin, a thin band accentuating the waist and pearl buttons.
