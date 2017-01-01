Kathryn Davis, Peter Skaliy II marry

Kathryn Elizabeth Davis of Columbia and Peter Michael Skaliy II of Atlanta were united in marriage Dec. 31 at Church of the Apostles in Columbia. The Rev. George Thomas Martin officiated the 7:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Clarence Sylvester Davis III. She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Clarence Sylvester Davis Jr. of Columbia and Dr. Robert Dent Graham of Rock Hill. She is a 2011 graduate of the University of South Carolina.
The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Peter Michael Skaliy of Atlanta. He earned a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and public communication from the University of South Carolina in 2011 and a master’s degree in divinity from Emory University. He an ordained minister in the Baptist Church. He is pursing a Juris Doctor and MBA from Georgia State University and is employed part-time in the capital markets division of CBRE.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Music was provided by soloist Mark T. Bischoff, organist William H. Bates and a strings trio comprised of Julie Anne Russell and Stacy Wiley on violin and Chris Miller on cello.
Maid of honor was Caroline Rosalyn Davis of Arlington, Virginia. Matron of honor was Leah House Davis of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Alice Temple Henderson and Ms. Mallory Smith Noland, both of Atlanta; Mrs. Rankin Sim Livingston, Ms. Katherine Mallory Miller, Ms. Sarah McLain Patterson and Mrs. Lauren Cynon Wells, all of Columbia; Ms. Erin Marie Lynch of Telluride, Colorado; Ms. Lauren Elizabeth Vitali of Asheville, North Carolina; and Mrs. Laura Oliphant Wiliams and Ms. Shelley Woodward Wynn, both of Charlotte, North Carolina. Miss Elizabeth Colclough Graham of Rock Hill and Miss Florence Winfield Bachman-Towles of Summerville were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Groomsmen were Mr. John Ford Connell of Myrtle Beach; Mr. James Greenlee Davis, Dr. Michael McDonald Davis, Mr. Bradley Hampton Morgan and Mr. Christopher Thomas Zecopoulos, all of Columbia; Mr. John Norton Fitzgerald Hardee of Daniel Island; Mr. Jordan Burrell Keels of Charleston; Mr. Joshua John Miller of New York; Mr. Alexander Mcleod Odom and Mr. Phillip James Skaliy, both of Atlanta; Mr. Leslie Shay Sonnenberg of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Mr. William Harleston Pickney Towles of Summerville; and Mr. Mark Andrew Trigonoplos of Isles of Palms.
Ushers were Mr. Stephen Harris Campbell, Mr. Jeff Paul Katz, Mr. Daniel Kurt Pickhardt and Mr. Stephen Morgan Tolleson. Greeters were Ms. Heather Marie Allen and Ms. Francis Madison Rabb. Reader was Mr. Benjamin Patrick James Dudeck.
A reception followed at The Hall at Senate’s End.
After their honeymoon in the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Atlanta.
