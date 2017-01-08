Jennifer Ogburn, Joshua Austin marry

Jennifer Michele Ogburn and Joshua Evan Austin, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Nov. 19, 2016, at River Road House and Gardens in Columbia. The Rev. Kevin Roberts of VOW officiated the 5 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Jerome and Mickey Ogburn of Lugoff. She is the granddaughter of Margie Ogburn and the late Horton Ogburn and the Rev. David and Mrs. Rose Ann Robinson, all of Lugoff. She studied psychology at the College of Charleston, and she is employed with Silver Spoon Bake Shop as a manager.
The groom is the son of Griffith T. Austin Jr. and the late Sandra G. Austin of Scottsville, Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in 2009, double-majoring in foreign affairs and Middle Eastern studies, with a minor in astronomy. He earned his Juris Doctor (cum laude) in 2014 from the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he served as editor-in-chief of the South Carolina Journal of International Law & Business. He is employed with a regional telecommunications company as in-house counsel.
The bride was escorted by her father. A reception followed at Jasmine House and Gardens.
Maid of honor was the bride’s sister, Miss Jessica Elaine Ogburn of Columbia. Matron of honor was Mrs. Lauren Geiger Honea of Nashville, Tennessee. Miss Bonnie Kate Honea of Nashville, Tennesse, was flower girl.
Best man was Mr. Louis Frank of Centerville, Virginia. Groom’s attendant was Miss Courtney Littlejohn of Washington, D.C. The groom’s nephew, Zackary Booker of Dillwyn, Virginia, was ring bearer.
After their honeymoon in San Francisco and the central California coast, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met on December 1, 2012 at Liberty Tap Room in The Vista. We struck up a conversation over lagers and pale ales, and the rest is history.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were visiting Charleston for the weekend in July 2015. We were walking in White Point Gardens, near one of my favorite old houses. There is a bench where I would spend time reading and meditating in the park when I lived in Charleston. I pointed out the bench on a previous walk through the park, when we visited Charleston years before. He remembered how much this place meant to me and chose this spot to ask me to be his partner in life. Of course, I said yes! We then celebrated the next night at one of our favorite restaurants, Husk.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day? Or, what are you most looking forward to?
A: I work at Silver Spoon Bake Shop and have been longtime friends with the owner and pastry chef, Erin Nobles. Joshua and I decided we would like an apple spice-flavored cake with cream cheese icing. We decided to leave the decorating up to the professionals. So the wedding cake design was a surprise! The centerpieces were decorated with my mom’s antique milk glass collection and flowers from Tupelo Grove Events. So Erin and Emily, Silver Spoon cake decorator, used my mother’s milk glass as inspiration. The cake was wonderful! It was three tiers and decorated with intricate piped buttercream dots in the same design as my mother’s milk glass. They cascaded small roses, thistle, succulents and smilax across the front of the cake. They also surprised us with french macaroons, Erin’s specialty, and a favorite of the groom. Silver Spoon also supplied the biscuits for the “late-night biscuit bar” that was set out toward the end of the evening.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: The River Road and Jasmine House and Gardens is a very romantic and intimate location in Columbia.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Not ceremony, but our first-dance song was Otis Redding “These Arms of Mine” It was the first song we ever danced to.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Something old, my shoes; something new, dress; something borrowed, my veil (borrowed from best friend Lauren Honea); something blue, antique ribbon sewed into my dress.
