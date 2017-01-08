Robin Lowman, Trey White marry

Robin Patrice Lowman and Richard Andrew “Trey” White III, both of Atlanta, were united in marriage Dec. 3, 2016, at The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island. The Rev Dr. Christopher Leevy Johnson officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Irma Smith Lowman and Dr. Isom Lowman Sr., colonel, both of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. George Smith and the late Ms. Edith Smith, both of Charleston, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lowman of Hopkins. A graduate of Spelman College and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, she is employed as an emergency medicine physician.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Andrew (Marge) White Jr. of Lithonia, Georgia. He is the grandson of Mr. Genius Merritt of Atlanta and the late Mrs. Maggie Merritt and Mr. Richard Andrew White Sr. of Atlanta and the late Mrs. Runnell White. A graduate of Georgia Baptist School of Radiology, he is employed as a neurovascular interventionalist.
Guests were served white hot chocolate and champagne while watching the sunset before moving to the oceanfront tent for the candlelit ceremony. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom was given in marriage by his parents. A soloist, string quartet, and harpist provided music.
Maid of honor was Dr. Joye Katrice Lowman of Atlanta. Man of honor was Mr. Isom Lowman Jr of Atlanta. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Martina Moore of Dallas; the Honorable Jadawnya Butler and Ms. Danyelle Weaver, both of Atlanta; Mrs. Brittany McKie of Charleston; Mrs. Tashia Myers and Dr. Phyllis Bryant-Mobley, both of Columbia; Mrs. Nailah Flake-Brown of New York; and Mrs. Kara Royal of Washington. Flower girls were Leah Johnson and Hayley Myers, both of Columbia; Lauryn Gordon and Mykah Spinks, both of Atlanta; and Zoë Royal of Washington.
Best man was Mr. Daven White of Atlanta. Groomsmen were Eron Merritt, Damany Smith, Macha Spinks, Basil Williams, Tommy Henderson, Michael Nelson, Melvin Burson and Alan Person, all of Atlanta. Malcolm Spinks of Atlanta was ring bearer.
A reception followed at The Sanctuary.
After their honeymoon in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands, the couple will reside in Atlanta.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at work at Atlanta Medical Center.
Q: When did you know your spouse was “the one”?
A: When he called off of work to take care of me when I had the flu three months into our relationship.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: He proposed on Christmas morning at 2 a.m., three hours before I had to be on an ER shift at the hospital.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: My favorite part was walking down the aisle with my father, looking at my groom.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: My mother is from Charleston, and we used to vacation in Kiawah Island when I was a child.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Music my spouse and I love.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Something new was my earrings bought by my sister; something blue was my garter.
