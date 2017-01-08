Victoria Dively, Roland Maurer marry

Victoria Ann Dively and Roland Julius Maurer, both of Raleigh, North Carolina, were united in marriage October 22, 2016, at the Duke Mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rhonda Turner Cambell officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Richard Glenn Dively and Karen Ann Dively of Chapin. She is the granddaughter of Elizabeth and the late Walter Englert of Pittsburgh and Lucy and the late Charles Dively of Somerset, Pennsylvania. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, she is employed with Saint Mary’s School.
The groom is the son of David Scott Maurer of Raleigh and Rhonda Turner Campbell of Monroe, North Carolina. He is the grandson of Marlene and the late David Maurer Sr. of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Frances Crowder and the late James Turner Sr. A graduate of the University of South Carolina, he is employed with Sigmon Construction.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The duo Carolina Royal Strings provided music.
Maid of honor was Katherine Elizabeth Divey of Clemson. Bridesmaids were Julie Diroff of Atlanta; Katherine Canning of Spartanburg; Kelly Jackson of Charleston; Nicole Ager of Boca Raton, Florida; and Shelby Vining of Brooklyn, New York.
Best man was David Rafael Bush. Groomsmen were Tristan Maurer, Eric Wood and Josh Neal, all of Raleigh; Patrick Tonno of New York; and Richard Dively of Irmo. Ushers were Alston Sandzen and Andrew Shewbridge.
A reception followed at the Duke Mansion. The couple will reside in Raleigh.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: The University of South Carolina.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: On our vacation to St. Thomas – on the top of the mountain overlooking the island.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: The ceremony – we each wrote our own vows, and I just cried and cried. I was so unbelievably happy and truly touched!
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: The Duke Mansion is this perfect bed and breakfast that housed our entire family and bridal party for the entire wedding weekend, making it truly a weekend full of memories.
Comments