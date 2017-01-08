Lissie Stoughton, Brayden Reince to wed

Dr. and Mrs. Thomas LeRoy Stoughton of Florence are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Melissa “Lissie” Stoughton, to Brayden Alexander Reince, son of Dr. and Mrs. David Alexander Reince of Florence.
The bride-elect, a resident of Florence, graduated from the King’s Academy in 2012 and College of Charleston in 2016. She holds a bachelor’s degree in religious studies and plans to earn her master’s degree in social work to train service dogs for veterans. She is employed with Glenview Farm Kennel as an assistant manager.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Florence, graduated from West Florence High School in 2011 and The Citadel in 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, and he is a first lieutenant in the Army. He is stationed in Kuwait.
The couple plans a July wedding in Charleston.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met while volunteering at NewSpring Church in 2012. Lissie was a student intern for the church’s youth ministry, and Brayden was assisting the production director during the week. We crossed paths quite a few times and had our eyes on each other.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: Brayden: I knew she was the one when I first talked to her and looked into her beautiful green eyes. That’s when I decided she was the one and I was going to do everything in my power to date her and prove that I was the one for her.
Lissie: I knew he was the one when we were carpooling to an event in Columbia one night. It was the first time we’d been able to get to know each other, and we were able to talk for two hours straight. The more I learned about him, the more I knew he was perfect for me!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Lissie was adopting a puppy from Atlanta just before Christmas, so the two decided to stop by Stone Mountain and go hiking along the way. They visited the Christmas village there, and Brayden proposed under a lighted archway that was synchronized to Christmas music.
