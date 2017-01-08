Amanda Nick, Jonathan Rauh to wed

Mr. and Mrs. John Robert Nick Jr. of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda McDow Nick, to Dr. William Jonathan Rauh, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Edwin Rauh of Florence.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, South Carolina, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Betty F. Nick of Columbia, the late Mr. John R. Nick Sr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas C. Cureton. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Winthrop University, a master’s degree in divergent learning from Columbia College, and a master’s degree in education from Walden University. She is employed with Richland School District Two as a teacher.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Greenville, North Carolina, is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. William H. Rauh and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Valley. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s degree in public administration and a Ph.D. in public policy, all from the University of South Carolina. He is employed with East Carolina University as a professor.
The couple plans a June wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: I was out to dinner to celebrate a friend’s birthday on Sept. 11, 2015. We decided to keep it simple and eat at a restaurant in the neighborhood. After dinner, we decided to grab a glass of wine at the wine shop down the street. Within minutes of being there, Jonathan walked into the shop. My friend Jennifer is credited for getting conversation started and plotting the seating arrangements for the rest of the evening. We talked for hours, and he asked me on a date for the following day. The rest is history.
Comments