Nancy and Marty Driggers celebrate 50th anniversary

Nancy and Marty Driggers of Hartsville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, the Driggerses took their sons and their families on a winter cruise to the Bahamas. Included on the cruise were son Martin S. Driggers Jr. and his wife, Karen West, of Hartsville and son Benson H. Driggers and his wife, Lara Clemons, of Columbia. Also included were the Driggerses’ beloved eight “stepping stones” grandchildren: Grace, 18; Scott, 17; West, 14; Eve, 12; Hope, 8; Benson Jr., 7; Trevor, 5; and Graham, 3.
Nancy and Marty were high school sweethearts at Hartsville High, where Marty played football and Nancy was a cheerleader. Nancy and Marty dated through their college years, while Nancy attended Winthrop and Marty attended Clemson. They got married on New Year’s Day in 1967 in Nancy’s family’s church near Lucknow in Lee County.
During their first four years of marriage, Marty was a U.S. Air Force officer. Thereafter, Marty enrolled at the University of South Carolina School of Law, while Nancy taught school near Columbia. Following law school, Marty and Nancy moved back to their beloved Hartsville to raise their family. Marty has been devoted to his Hartsville law practice for the past 43 years.
The Driggerses’ sons both followed Marty’s footsteps by graduating from Clemson and USC Law School, and marrying their Hartsville High sweethearts. Martin Jr. manages his law firm’s law office in Hartsville, and Benson practices in Martin’s law firm’s Columbia office. The greatest moments of the Driggerses’ lives have been the joy of raising two little boys and watching both of them become fine young men and great fathers to their own children.
“God has truly blessed us in more ways than we can count or measure,” says Nancy and Marty of their 50 years together.
