Anna Lee Walden, Coen Hasenkamp marry

Anna Lee Walden and Coen John Comer Hasenkamp were married Dec. 17, 2016, by the Rev. John Derrick at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in West Columbia. A reception followed at the Springdale House and Gardens.
Maid of honor was Rachel Walden, sister of the bride, and bridesmaid was Aubry Amerson. The best man was Geoff Hasenkamp. Groomsmen were Linwood Amerson and Steven Bowers Jr.
The bride is the daughter of Rick and Donna Walden of West Columbia. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Presbyterian College and from Francis Marion University with a master’s degree in education. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in education at the University of South Carolina. She is employed by Florence School District One.
The groom is the son of Geoff Hasenkamp and Ann Thompson of MacKay, Australia. He is a graduate of Whitsunday Anglican School. A student at Francis Marion University, he is employed by South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
After a honeymoon trip to Montreal, the couple will reside in Florence.
