Amy Schultz, Brandon Coggins marry

Amy Louise Schultz and Brandon Alan Coggins, both of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, were united in marriage Jan. 14 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Columbia. The Revs. Melvin Amundson and Gary Loadholdt officiated the 5:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Wallace and Alma Schultz of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Estela Reidy of Columbia and the late Ralph Reidy, the late Albin Schultz and the late Frances Byford. She earned a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Republic Finance as a branch manager.
The groom is the son of Dennis and Nicolee Coggins of Irmo. He is the grandson of Gloria Massey of Spartanburg and the late Herman Massey and the late William and Ruby Coggins. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of South Carolina, and he is employed with Satellites Unlimited as a technician.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The groom given in marriage by his parents. Columbia Strings and soloist Sarah Coggins, the groom’s sister-in-law, provided music.
Maid of honor was Ashley Hartman of Simpsonville. Matron of honor was Stella Walvoord of Greenville. Bridesmaids were Jennifer Armstrong of Greenville; Brittiany Holladay of Prattville, Alabama; Jessica Jarvis of Bethesda, Maryland; Britanee Johnson of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Katie Scott of Tampa, Florida; Jayme Spires of Columbia; and Anna Velleggia of Raleigh, North Carolina. Junior bridesmaid was Anna Rush Schultz of Greenville, and Camille Walvoord of Greenville was flower girl.
Best man was Nick Elledge of Irmo. Groomsmen were Brandon Andrews of Lexington; Jeremiah Hays of Cayce; Chris Lucas and Tom Smoak, both of Irmo; Rich Schiavo of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Alan Schultz of Athens, Ohio; and Bobby Schultz and John Wallace Schultz, both of Greenville. Junior groomsmen was Reid Schultz of Greenville, and Henry Walvoord of Greenville was ring bearer.
A reception followed at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center.
After their honeymoon in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Tuscaloosa.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Even though we went to the same high school, Brandon and I didn’t meet until a few years later, when we were both in college at Carolina. For a couple of years, we hung out in the same group of friends and slowly gravitated toward each other. Before I knew it, he was one of my best friends! Finally, after many years of friendship, he asked me out on a date. He took me to two of my favorite places in Columbia: the S.C. State Museum and Riverbanks Zoo! Now, whenever we are lucky enough to be in Columbia, we always plan to visit the museum and zoo!
Less than a month into our new relationship, I moved to Greenville, and Brandon drove the 90 miles to come to see me every week. After months of long distance, Brandon was ready to move up to Greenville to be with me. But in November 2012, I was promoted through my company and needed to move to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Brandon took a leap of faith and moved with me two states away! And I am so thankful he did!
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: I knew when he said he would move two states away from home to be with me.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Sundays are the one day each week that both of us are off work and we both get to sleep in! So on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, I was sleeping in as usual when Brandon tried to wake me up. I was not thrilled about this. He finally told me that I needed to wake up because he needed to ask me something. I turned over and there he was on one knee with my gorgeous ring! He said, “I needed you to wake up so I could ask you to marry me! Will you be my wife?” I popped up like a jack-in-the-box and screamed yes! He could not have made it any better! I was completely surprised!
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are most excited about celebrating our marriage with our large group of family and friends.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: My entire family has been married by Pastor Melvin Amundson. My parents were married at Redeemer Lutheran Church 42 years ago by Pastor Mel, so there was never a question in my mind where we would get married and who would marry us!
Q: Will you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What?
A: I will wear my great-grandmother’s star diamond earrings. I have a new wedding dress and veil. I will also use the beautiful tiara my sister wore at her wedding and wear a blue garter.
