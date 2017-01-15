Sara Faulks, John Bruton III marry

Mr. and Mrs. John Calvin Bruton III were married December 3, 2016, at 5:55 in the evening at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The marriage is announced by the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lee Faulks Jr. of Columbia.
Mrs. Bruton, the former Sara Watts Faulks, is the granddaughter of Mrs. John Franklin Chapman Jr., the late Mr. Chapman and the late Emily Ann Graham Chapman and the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lee Faulks, all of Columbia. She graduated from A.C. Flora High School, the University of South Carolina Honors College and the Medical University of South Carolina. She is a resident physician in internal medicine at USC-Palmetto Health Richland and will complete a residency in dermatology at MUSC in 2020.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Calvin Bruton Jr. of Columbia. He is the grandson of Mrs. John Bratton Davis and the late Judge Davis and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Calvin Bruton, all of Columbia. He graduated from Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, Washington and Lee University and the University of South Carolina School of Law. Mr. Bruton is an attorney with the Nexsen Pruet law firm.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Her sister, Emily Chapman Faulks of Columbia, was maid of honor. Elizabeth Skardon Garrison of Columbia was a bridesmaid.
John Calvin Bruton Jr. served as his son’s best man. Groomsmen in the wedding were the bride’s brother, Roy Lee Faulks III, Carey Parker Burnett Jr. and Martin Cadenhead McWilliams III, all of Columbia; Richard Henning Beale Jr. of Birmingham, Alabama; Dr. Nicholas Young Gallagher and William Kent Owens Jr., both of Atlanta; James Iain Alexander Mallinson of Alexandria, Virginia; Frank Page Morris Jr. of Greenville; James Hamilton Shields of Houston; George Herman Walker IV of Charleston; and Benton DuBose Williamson Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The wedding ceremony was conducted by the Rev. Canon Charles Meyer Davis Jr. of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Music was provided by Jared Clayton Johnson, organist, and William Porcher DuBose III, bagpiper. The bride’s cousins, all of Columbia, participating in the ceremony were Charles Thurmond Chapman, crucifer and acolyte; Bonnie Ann Dreher Chapman, Elinor Page Chapman and Graham Ellison Chapman, readers; and Catharine Drennon Reed, Charlotte West Reed and Susan McMillan Reed, flower girls.
Mr. and Mrs. Bruton will reside in Columbia.
Comments