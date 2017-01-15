Virginia Boyd Tyson, John James to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Emmon Tyson Jr. of Columbia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Virginia Boyd Tyson, to John Adkins James, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Earl James of Corinth, Mississippi.
The bride-elect, a resident of Columbia, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Russell Dumas Jr. of Prentiss, Mississippi and Mrs. Robert Emmon Tyson and the late Dr. Robert Emmon Tyson. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public policy and leadership from the University of Mississippi, and she is employed with Cricket Newman Designs as an assistant event manager.
The bridegroom-elect, a resident of Corinth, Mississippi, is the grandson of Mrs. Shelby Jean Morton and the late Mr. Billy Gordon Morton of Ripley, Mississippi, and Mr. and Mrs. Lester Baxter James of Corinth. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees, both in accountancy, from the University of Mississippi. He is employed with Commerce Bank as an assistant vice president and certified public accountant.
The couple plans an April wedding in Columbia.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Through mutual friends at Ole Miss over Double Decker Weekend in April 2015.
Q: When did you know your fiance was “the one”?
A: After living in County Cork, Ireland for six months and keeping our relationship going long-distance, it took a little while to adjust to being just one time zone apart. But we were intentional about seeing each other as much as we could and are very thankful for FaceTime. A couple of months after I returned to the states, he told me that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me. I knew right then that I wanted the same.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were at Hilton Head for our family’s annual August beach trip. John asked me to go for a walk on the beach. After walking for a while, he stopped and gave me a letter to read right then. The letter was beautiful and ended with, “I love you, Virginia Boyd, and have just one question to ask you.” He got down on one knee and asked, “Will you marry me?” I said yes! My sister, Jessica Phillips, was following us and captured the entire proposal with her camera. We walked back to my family, and I was wonderfully surprised that his parents and brother were there from Mississippi to celebrate with us.
