Valerie Hobbs and Thomas Manly to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Thomas Hobbs of Columbia announce the engagement of their daughter, Valerie Anne, to Thomas Winfield Manly, son of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Manly and Ms. Mary M. Pate, all of Charlotte, North Carolina.
The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in early childhood education and a 2016 graduate of Columbia College with a master’s degree in divergent learning. She is a second-grade teacher at Lake Carolina Elementary in Blythewood.
Thomas Manly is a 2013 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in economics. Formerly a securities trader with Fidelity Investments, he is now employed with Hobbs Group Advisors, LLC, as an associate adviser.
The couple plan a February wedding in Columbia.
