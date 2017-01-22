Tiffany Ott, Seth Hemphill to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Bernie Ott of Columbia and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Hemphill of Liberty, North Carolina, are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Tiffany Lynne Ott and Seth Austin Hemphill, both of Durham, North Carolina.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Towne of Auburn, New Hampshire, and Mr. Bernard Ott Jr. and the late Jacqueline Ott of Agawam, Massachusetts. She is a graduate of Spring Valley High School and North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science. She is employed as a veterinary nurse at Animal Emergency Hospital and Urgent Care in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The bridegroom-elect is the grandson of Clarence and the late Opal Hemphill and the late Edward and Hilda Smith, all of Liberty. He is a graduate of Eastern Randolph High School and N.C. State University with a bachelor’s degree in zoology. He is employed as a biotech greenhouse specialist at Medicago, Inc. in Durham.
The couple’s family includes their two beloved dogs, Emma and Scout. Emma carried the engagement ring on her collar when Seth proposed, and Scout will be the ring bearer at their November wedding in Lake Lure, North Carolina.
