Savannah Mangum, Bryce Amick marry

Savannah Ann Mangum of Lexington and Bryce Daniel Amick of West Columbia were united in marriage Jan. 21 in Boyce Chapel at First Baptist Church in Columbia. The Rev. Wesley Derek Church officiated the 6:30 p.m. ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Steven Mangum of Chapin. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Doris Mangum Branton of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and the late Mr. Zach Floyd Mangum and the late Mr. and Mrs. Keith Thelbert Jones Sr. of Myrtle Beach. She is employed with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Clifton Amick of West Columbia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Leonard Amick of Gaston and Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Russell Roberts of Columbia. He is employed with Midlands Technical College.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Pianist Joshua Allen Evanovich provided music.
Maid of honor was Miss Bailey Gilbert Dolge of Columbia. Matron of honor was Mrs. Kathryn Mangum Weeks of Cameron. Bridesmaids were Miss Clary Jane Haltiwanger of Chapin, Miss Gracie Evans Hollingsworth of Columbia, Miss Amanda Jane Millen of Myrtle Beach and Miss Joanna Ruth Pless of Boiling Springs. Miss Lucy Cooper Love of Orangeburg was flower girl.
Best man was Mr. Stephen Ryan Amick of Lexington. Groomsmen were Mr. Brandon Dreher Forsberg of James Island; Mr. Ryne Walker Hardwick of Conway; the bride’s brother, Mr. Grant Floyd Mangum of Chapin; Mr. Zachary Pierceson Roberts of Lexington; and Mr. Joshua Owen Terry of Barrington, New Hampshire. Master Dak Mangum Weeks of Cameron was ring bearer.
Ushers were Mr. Calvin Russel Orth of Jacksonville, Florida; Mr. Joshua Ray Pless of Boiling Springs; Mr. James Earl Reeves Jr. of Summerville; and Mr. Ross Alexander White of Marion. Program attendants were Miss Blair Elizabeth Baxter of Myrtle Beach and Miss Catherine Brice Stallworth of James Island. Greeters were Mr. Russell Douglas Roberts of Lexington and Mr. Bailey Seth Rush of Charlotte, North Carolina. Guest book attendant was Mrs. Jessica Lauren Player Amick of Lexington.
A reception followed at the South Carolina State Museum.
After their honeymoon in Europe, the couple will reside in Lexington.
