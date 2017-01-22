Whitney Robertson, Zack Burgess marry

Whitney Paige Robertson and Zachary Tyler “Zack” Burgess, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Oct. 29 at the River Road and Jasmine Houses and Gardens in Columbia. Pastor Philip McNeal of Walterboro officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Robertson of Batesburg-Leesville. A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in fashion and retail management, she is employed with Target.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Earle Burgess. A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in hospitality and tourism, he is employed with Standard Distributors, Inc.
The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents and her brother, Dylan. The groom was given in marriage by by his parents Burgess. Sister Strings of Columbia provided violin, cello and keyboard music.
Matron of honor was Laurin Herbert of Summerville. Bridesmaids were Madelyn Dukes of Columbia; Gracyn Burgess of Lexington; Bailey Dawkins of Batesburg-Leesville; and Taylor Armstrong of Louisville, Kentucky. Addison Grace Dukes, Ella Rose Dawkins, Addy Lynn Ruff and Ava Claire Dawkins, all of Batesburg-Leesville, and Brooke Burgess of Lexington were flower girls.
Best man was Robert Motley of Columbia. Groomsmen were Joshua Perez, Keith Walker and James Wardlaw, all of Columbia, and Dylan Andrew Robertson of Batesburg-Leesville. James Ruff of Batesburg-Leesville was ring bearer.
Ushers were Richard Bonnett of Winchester, Virginia; Nathan Deloach and Austin Deloach, both of Saluda; and Marc Miramontes and Hap Perry, both of Greenville. Program attendant was Megan Hughes of Winchester, Virginia.
A reception followed at the River Road and Jasmine Houses and Gardens.
The couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Whitney and Zack share a hometown of Batesburg-Leesville, but they really didn’t get to know each other until Whitney and her roommate needed a third party to help with rent during their school years at USC. Zack was also seeking a roommate, so the three of they spent their junior and senior years as roommates and friends. It wasn’t until near graduation – on New Year’s Eve of 2014 – that they kindled a romance with a New Year’s kiss. The friends began their relationship shortly after that night. So you never know what might happen with that magical midnight kiss among friends.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Zack proposed to Whitney in Asheville, North Carolina, on Feb. 28. It was her birthday and they had rented a cabin for a long weekend.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: As Whitney’s mom I loved everything about the wedding – everything was perfect. The most moving part of the wedding ceremony was when Zack and Whitney started with the actual wedding vows and although Pastor Philip did deliver a traditional wedding ceremony, they had “from their hearts” words for one another. That had everyone in tears because it was so personal and intimate. They read scripture to one another, and it was unlike any wedding ceremony that I had ever attended with these special touches. Even Pastor Philip, who has done many weddings, told me that no couple had ever read scripture to one another. Beautiful and touching.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Whitney, Zack and their mothers made an appointment to visit The River Road and Jasmine Houses one afternoon in early April. The owner, Sarah Christmus Pollard, greeted us with a calming vibe that was just so relaxing and inviting. She and her family own this venue. She showed us around the doll-like houses that were full of antique furnishing and beautiful vintage details. When she walked us through the path, it was definitely like walking into a secret garden. It was just enchanting. The fabulous fountain was bubbling, and the lush foliage was just amazing. I think when Whitney and Zack saw the antique gazebo through the white entry door that is when they were in love with this perfect place. Whitney incorporated a subtle “Snow White” theme to their wedding, and it was perfect at this venue.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Because Whitney incorporated a play on “Snow White” in her wedding theme, she used the song “Someday My Prince Will Come” from the Disney film for her processional music. The bridal entrance song was “Something” by the Beatles, and the recessional music was a gift to the groom from Whitney since he is a huge “Lord of the Rings” fan and that song was “Concerning Hobbits” from the movie “Lord of the Rings.”
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue? What were they?
A: Whitney wore her mother’s pearls as something borrowed; something new was her wardrobe, hair adornment, and shoes; something blue was an antique blue lapis ring that the floral designer entwined into her bridal bouquet that belonged to her late Nana. Something old was her grandmother’s antique brooch attached to the stem handle of her wedding bouquet.
