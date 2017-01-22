Peggy Spann, Robert Batten marry

Sara Margaret Moses “Peggy” Spann and Robert Daniel Batten, both of Columbia, were united in marriage Dec. 30 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Brad Smith officiated the 6 o’clock ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of the late Perry and Ruby Moses. She is the granddaughter of the late Perry and Sadie Moses and the late Frank and Beatrice Cousins. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina, and she is employed with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a Realtor.
The groom is the son of the late Troy Marvin and Daisy Batten. He is the grandson of the late Troy Jackson and Emma Batten. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. A retired commercial banker, he is employed with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a Realtor.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her son, Robert Tompkins Spann. Soloist Mrs. Angie Durrett and organist Mrs. Francis Webb provided music.
Matron of honor was the bride’s daughter, Meg Spann Daniel of Raleigh, North Carolina. Bridesmaids were the bride’s granddaughter Sara Brooks Daniel of Raleigh, North Carolina, and the bride’s daughter-in-law, Anna Gregory Spann of Portland, Oregon. The bride’s granddaughters Mila Isadora Spann and Matilda Rose Spann, both of Portland, Oregon, were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s brother-in-law, Jack Butler Upton of Wilmington, North Carolina. Groomsmen were the bride’s son-in-law, James Owen Daniel, and the bride’s grandsons, James Owen Daniel Jr. and Rhett Spann Daniel, all of Raleigh, and the bride’s son, Robert Tompkins Spann of Portland, Oregon.
The groom’s sister, Beth Batten Upton, was liturgist.
A reception followed at the USC Alumni Center.
After their honeymoon cruise in the Carribbean, the couple will reside in Columbia.
In their own words
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: After I had back surgery and was in the hospital, Robert got down on one knee and proposed. He said I was under the influence of drugs, but I knew he was “the one” and quickly said yes.
Q: What was your favorite part of the wedding day?
A: Having all our family together. All our family were in the wedding.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you were married?
A: Eastminster is the bride’s home church.
Q: Did you have something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue? What were they?
A: I borrowed my daughter’s pearl bracelet, my dear friend Alise Daniel loaned me her handkerchief she carried in her wedding and my dress was blue!
My son, Tommy, who gave me away, wore a pair of gold cufflinks that belonged to my father, his grandfather.
