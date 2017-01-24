Judy and Habib Francis celebrate 50th anniversary

Ernest Habib Francis Jr. and Judith Hill Francis of Columbia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 21.
The couple first met in 1966 in the elevator of the Charleston Federal Building, where they were both employed. Both say it was love at first sight.
They were married a year later at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Walterboro.
They have three children: Kevin Francis and his wife, Heidi McAllister Francis, of Mount Pleasant; Scott Francis of Lexington, Kentucky; and Melanie Francis Schnier and her husband, Alan Schnier, of New Hartford, New York. They have five grandchildren – Harrison, Collin, Lily, Jackson and Carson – and two step-grandchildren, Benjamin and Ayla Schnier.
After moving around Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, they settled and raised their family in Columbia.
Ernie is retired from the Internal Revenue Service, and Judy is retired from the Social Security Administration.
Daughter-in-law Heidi writes, “They created a loving home that welcomed anyone and everyone that walked through the door. You were sure to leave with a valuable lesson or two, and be full from a delicious home-cooked meal. Fifty years later, they continue to show us what family is all about, and we are truly blessed to call them Mom and Dad (although we usually call them Judy and Habib).”
