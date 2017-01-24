Nancy Sharp, Rhodes Amaker to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Dabney Lee Sharp of Sumter are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Nancy Lee, to Macdonald Rhodes Amaker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Belton Amaker Jr. of Columbia.
The bride-elect, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Walter Sharp of Sumter and the late Mr. and Mrs. Maynard J. Locke of Morrow, Georgia.
She is a 2005 graduate of Wilson Hall. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications. She is employed as a public relations professional for Jackson Spalding in Atlanta.
The bridegroom-elect, also a resident of Nashville, is the grandson of Mr. Edward Macdonald DuBose and the late Elizabeth Jane Milsap DuBose of Sumter, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Belton Amaker Sr. of Athens, Georgia.
He is a 2006 graduate of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development and financial economics from Vanderbilt University. He is employed as senior program manager of strategic development and advisory services for Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network in Nashville.
The couple plans an April wedding in Charleston.
Comments