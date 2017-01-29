Alex Warren, Cole Powell to wed

Together with their parents, Megan Alexandria “Alex” Warren and Richard Colson “Cole” Powell, both of Newberry, are pleased to announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Kathy Warren and Benjie Warren of Chapin. She is the granddaughter of John Farmer and Betty Farmer and Janice Warren, all of West Columbia. A graduate of Chapin High School, she attended Midlands Technical College, and she is employed with Broad River Paint and Body Shop as a receptionist.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Candy Powell of Pomaria and Fred Powell of Swansea. He is the grandson of Octavia Epting and Clay Harmon of Ballentine and Janice Powell and Fred Powell Sr. of Georgetown. A graduate of Chapin High School, he attended Midlands Technical College and is pursuing a degree from Limestone College. He is employed with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The couple plans a June wedding in Gilbert.
In her own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: We went to high school together. We actually dated in eighth grade, and he was my first kiss.
Q: When did you know your fiance(e) was “the one”?
A: He’s always been my best friend. I’ve always had a feeling!
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: We were at the New Year’s celebration in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He took me there as part of my birthday present, and he surprised me by proposing as the fireworks went off and as the ball was dropping!
